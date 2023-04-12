Michigan reaches out to Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland in the portal

Michigan is one of about a dozen schools who has reached out to former Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland has heard from the following schools since entering the portal, he tells @On3sports:



SMU

Texas

Wake Forest

Pitt

Kansas State

Georgia

Georgia Tech

Missouri

Arkansas

NC State

Miami

Texas A&M

Indiana

Auburn

Wichita State

Clemson… — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 12, 2023

A former five-star recruit from Georgia, Cleveland led the Seminoles in scoring last season, averaging 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 44.5% from the field, 35.0% from three and 69.0% from the free throw line.

At 6-foot-7, Cleveland uses his length really well on drives, getting to the rim with long drives and using quick moves to get defenders on his hip before a herky jerky finish through contact. He’s also an excellent cutter who can finish near the free throw line with a solid push shot. He can also be a playmaker there, finding open teammates for easy buckets.

Cleveland also has a nice looking jump shot that reliably goes in. He reminds me a lot of T.J. Warren — a stud at NC State who has been in the NBA for almost a decade — because of his utilization of pump fakes and his ability to score from anywhere on the floor.

He’s not the most efficient player, partially because Florida State was one of the worst teams in a bad ACC, but he’s got all the tools to fill the scoring hole left behind by Jett Howard. While he’s listed as a guard, I could see him starting at the 3. He would play well next to Caleb Love, as both are excellent scorers who can get hot in a hurry.

Cleveland is a really talented player, and Michigan’s roster could use all the scoring and shooting it can get right now. Hopefully Cleveland can become another addition for the Wolverines through the transfer portal this offseason.