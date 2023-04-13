Discussing Juwan Howard hitting the transfer portal hard this offseason

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

Next season’s Michigan Wolverines basketball team is going to look a whole lot different than the team we just watched lose in the second round of the NIT. Jett Howard (NBA Draft), Kobe Bufkin (Draft), Hunter Dickinson (portal) and Joey Baker (going pro) are all gone.

Enter: Nimari Burnett, Tray Jackson and Caleb Love, three players who entered the transfer portal with aspirations of finding a new opportunity. And their new opportunity in 2023-23 will be in Ann Arbor playing for head coach Juwan Howard, who has found more success in the portal this offseason than potentially any other program.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White discuss the Wolverines’ efforts in the transfer portal this offseason on this week’s Feeling Blue podcast.

