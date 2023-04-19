Discussing Blake Frazier’s commitment, Michigan making top-five list for two four-star WRs

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

Since Friday of last week, the Michigan Wolverines picked up a commitment from 2024 four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier, and made the respective top-five lists for 2024 four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair and 2024 four-star wide receiver James Madison II.

Needless to say, Jim Harbaugh and the Maize and Blue continue to roll on the trail.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss all the latest recruiting news on today’s Future Blue.

