Michigan’s Spring Game was a tightly contested contest that went down to the final seconds. The Maize beat the Blue team 22-21.

With all the players being rotated in and out on both sides there was a lot to dissect as most of Michigan’s roster took snaps throughout the game. Players such as Peyton O’Leary and Benjamin Hall were standouts on offense, both defenses combined for five turnovers, and other players emerged as potential difference-makers for the Wolverines in 2023.

In this postgame reaction podcast we evaluate the biggest storylines from Michigan’s spring game.

Listen to the podcast below.

