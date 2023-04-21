The three best NFL fits for Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker

Luke Schoonmaker made quite a name for himself last season for the Michigan Wolverines, compiling 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns. Now he is getting ready to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He won’t be the first tight end taken, but Schoonmaker should be picked around the third or fourth round. Here are some teams that would be a good fit for him:

The 49ers would be a good fit for Schoonmaker because they are a team that loves to utilize the position with one of the best in the game, George Kittle. Schoonmaker could be a solid backup, and learning and growing under a great player like Kittle would allow him to grow into a bigger role as time goes on.

It’s also easy to see San Francisco taking Schoonmaker because of the fact the 49ers have three picks in the third round of the draft, right around where he is projected to go. Don’t be surprised if one of those picks is used on him.

The Chiefs would also be a good fit for Schoonmaker for the same reason as the 49ers. Kansas City also has one of the best in the NFL with Travis Kelce, and Schoonmaker would be a good backup for him as someone to come in and get meaningful reps when Kelce needs a breather.

The two would also complement each other well in two tight end packages. And much like Kittle on the 49ers, Kelce would be another great player for Schoonmaker to learn from, which could go a long way towards turning him into a very successful NFL player.

The Rams are a team in need of some pass-catchers on offense and while the wide receiver position is crucial, the tight end position could be just as important, and that’s where Schoonmaker comes into play.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and tight ends coach Nick Caley both like to use packages that include two tight ends on the field, and Schoonmaker is not only a solid pass-catcher and route runner, he is a great blocker as well. He could fit in very nicely to this offense and would be a great mid-round pick for the Rams.

The 2023 NFL Draft gets going on April 27 and you can find which team will land Schoonmaker and the rest of the Wolverines that will be heading off to the NFL.