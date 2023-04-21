The NCAA is expected to enact rules changes that were proposed earlier this year by the NCAA Football Rules Committee, per multiple reports.

NEWS: Three rule changes are coming to Division I and II college football.



◽️ Running clock after first downs, except for last two minutes of each half

◽️ No consecutive timeouts by a team

◽️ Foul at end of 1Q/3Q carries over (no untimed downs)https://t.co/wH32IiSxNP — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 21, 2023

These changes will allow for the game clock to continue to run after a team gets a first down. The clock will, however, be stopped after any first down that occurs in the final two minutes of both halves.

The approval will come from the Playing Rules Oversight Panel (PROP) that vets rules changes on a yearly basis and are aimed with a goal of shortening college football games. Reducing the number of plays that will occur during each matchup is also a driving force behind these changes.

Two other rule changes that were recommended in March are also expected to be approved.

Consecutive timeouts will not be allowed during the same dead ball period. Additionally, penalties that occur in the expiring seconds of the first or third quarter will be enforced on the first play of the following quarter, rather than with an untimed down.

Following the meeting in February, news broke of the NCAA Football Rules Committee’s efforts to shorten games going forward. During the 2022 season, the average college football game took just over three and a half hours to conclude. This marks the first time since 2013 that it has surpassed that mark and the longest time, on average, of the entire century.

Other proposed ideas, such as clock continuation following incomplete passes, did not pass.

It should also be noted the stoppage of time after first downs has also been one of the rules that has differentiated college football from the pros since 1968.

So what do these new clock stoppage rules mean for college football going forward?

In the climate of the impending step forward to a 12-team playoff model, the mitigated risks associated with less snaps should pay great dividends for student athletes. Obviously, we aren’t expecting much less action following these tweaks, but it will certainly be interesting to see if they help shave time, injuries and snap counts going forward.

