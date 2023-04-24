Three NFL landing spots for former Michigan DE Mike Morris

Mike Morris had himself a very special 2022 season for the Michigan Wolverines and is now headed to the pros. He is likely going to hear his name called in the later rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, but we saw all season long he has the potential to be a star.

During Morris’ senior season, he racked up 23 tackles (17 solo, six assisted), 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. His stellar play earned him All-Big Ten First Team honors and the Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Now it is time for Morris to depart and begin his professional career. Whichever team lands him is going to very happy, but there are some teams that are better fits than others. Here are the best three.

The Ravens always come to mind for Wolverines about to be drafted, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John, is the head coach in Baltimore and the Ravens now have former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who coached Morris in 2021. The Ravens also drafted edge rusher David Ojabo a year ago. Could it happen again?

This would also be a good opportunity for the Ravens to add depth at the position and begin to build a young core of defensive linemen. Ojabo was coming off a torn Achilles this past year and was limited, so we haven’t seen his full potential yet in the NFL. A healthy Ojabo paired up with Morris would certainly be a talented young duo.

I know where Michigan fans want to see Morris go — to the hometown Detroit Lions! It would be awesome to see him stay in Michigan and play for the Lions, and it would also be a good fit for both parties.

The Lions drafted the other star edge rusher from Michigan last year, Aidan Hutchinson, and he had a fantastic rookie season. However, the weaknesses in Detroit last season still came on defense. Getting Hutchinson some help on the line would be great for Detroit, and it’s an opportunity to build a great young nucleus at the position.

The Panthers are going to use the first pick in the draft on a quarterback, but Carolina needs a lot of help all over the place, and Morris could be a good pick for them in the later rounds of the draft.

Right now, the Panthers are relying mostly on Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos along the edge. Burns has been great, but Gross-Matos has work to do. Carolina needs more talent at the position and also more depth. Morris would provide both of those things in one draft selection.

The 2023 NFL Draft gets going this Thursday. Tune in to see where Morris and all the other Wolverines get drafted!