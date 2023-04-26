Reacting to Michigan’s two latest commits in the 2024 class, Brady Prieskorn and Jerod Smith

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines picked up two key additions to their 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday — four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn and four-star defensive lineman Jerod Smith. And they aren’t done just yet for this week, as three-star offensive lineman Jake Guarnera approaches his commitment day for this Friday.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons react to the two newest commits on this week’s Future Blue.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF