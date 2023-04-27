2023 NFL Draft: Mazi Smith drafted by Dallas Cowboys in Round 1

Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mazi Smith was just selected at pick No. 26 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

At 6-foot-3 and 337 pounds, Smith has been a mainstay on Michigan’s defensive line over the past few years. He made 28 total starts during his college career and compiled 88 tackles (39 solo) and six tackles for loss. This past season, Smith was named a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022 after putting up 48 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Smith is one of the strongest players in this year’s draft, putting up 34 total reps on the bench press, the most of any defensive lineman. This shouldn’t surprise anyone, as he was named the No. 1 Freak in college football by Bruce Feldman before the 2022 season began.

An elite run stopper, Smith should excel in the NFL and likely has his best playing days ahead of him. He will need to develop better pass rushing skills, but he will immediately be a force in stopping opposing run games.