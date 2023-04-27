Evaluating what Michigan’s hot start in the 2024 class means for the football program

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

The Michigan Wolverines currently hold the No. 1 ranking in the 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings after a pair of four-star commitments on Tuesday from Brady Prieskorn and Jerod Smith. The Wolverines are recruiting better than they ever have this early into a class.

What does this signal about the program, and how can this class be something special for Jim Harbaugh and company? Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White discuss on this week’s Feeling Blue podcast.

