Micah Parsons texted Dan Quinn for Dallas Cowboys to draft Mazi Smith

High praise from Smith’s new teammate.

By Trevor Woods
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mazi Smith was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 26th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was amped up when he heard the news.

Parsons said he texted Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn earlier in the day.

Parsons’ text said “Michigan DT”, and Quinn responded, saying “I’m about that life!!!!!!”.

Maybe Parsons’ suggestion had an influence on Quinn, but the greater likelihood is they were on the same wavelength. Dallas needs help at interior defensive lineman.

When asked what the pick means for the Cowboys defense, Parsons said it means no more quarterback sneaks.

Smith had 48 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2022.

