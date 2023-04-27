Micah Parsons texted Dan Quinn for Dallas Cowboys to draft Mazi Smith

Mazi Smith was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 26th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was amped up when he heard the news.

Watch the video below.

Apparently Micah Parsons texted Cowboys DC Dan Quinn this afternoon in support of Mazi Smith.



Micah at 3:27 p.m: “Michigan DT”

DQ’s response: “I’m all about that life!!!!!!”



Micah afterward: “I told you—Dan wouldn’t let me down, man!”pic.twitter.com/osCxzwJEdG — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 28, 2023

Parsons said he texted Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn earlier in the day.

Parsons’ text said “Michigan DT”, and Quinn responded, saying “I’m about that life!!!!!!”.

Maybe Parsons’ suggestion had an influence on Quinn, but the greater likelihood is they were on the same wavelength. Dallas needs help at interior defensive lineman.

When asked what the pick means for the Cowboys defense, Parsons said it means no more quarterback sneaks.

Smith had 48 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2022.