2023 NFL Draft: DJ Turner drafted by Cincinnati Bengals in Round 2

Former Michigan Wolverines cornerback DJ Turner is officially an NFL player, being taken by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The four-year corner for the Wolverines had good junior and senior campaigns. During the 2021 season, Turner racked up 33 total tackles, one tackle for loss, nine pass breakups and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. This past year, he compiled 36 tackles, one tackle for loss, 11 pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.

After declaring for the draft, Turner flashed his speed at the NFL Combine back in March, running an official 40-yard dash time of 4.26, the fastest at this year’s event. That helped him rise up draft boards and secure an early spot for him.

Not only was he statistically one of Michigan’s best defensive backs, but he was also one of the most available players, having never missed a single game the last two seasons. For only being 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, he was incredibly durable during his time in Ann Arbor.