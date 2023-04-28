2023 NFL Draft: Luke Schoonmaker drafted by Luke Schoonmaker in Round 2

Michigan Wolverines tight end Luke Schoonmaker has been selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 58 overall in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A low three-star prospect in high school, Schoonmaker came to Ann Arbor and certainly outplayed those recruiting rankings. He finished his career with a solid 2022 season that saw him put up 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns. Once Erick All went down with his season-ending back injury, Schoonmaker was one of J.J. McCarthy’s most reliable targets in the passing game.

At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, Schoonmaker ran a really good 40-yard dash time of 4.63 seconds at this year’s NFL Combine. In fact, he graded out as one of the most athletic players at his position of all time.

Luke Schoonmaker is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.86 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 16 out of 1104 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/SvTOLGHTgd pic.twitter.com/qOk5hNUYUb — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 16, 2023

Overall, Schoonmaker has the makings of being a solid tight end in the NFL for a very long time. We wish him the very best of luck in Dallas!