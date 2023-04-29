2023 NFL Draft: Ronnie Bell drafted by San Francisco 49ers in Round 7

Michigan’s top wideout in the last few years was just picked at No. 253 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He missed the 2021 season due to a torn ACL, but Bell appeared in 47 games (31 starts) from 2018-22. In those appearances, he compiled 145 receptions for 2,269 yards and nine touchdowns. This past season for the Wolverines, he led the team in receptions (62) and receiving yards (889) to go along with four touchdowns.

Bell was by far the most reliable pass-catcher on the team and was also a team captain the last two years, matching his on-field production with off-field leadership. If we’ve learned anything over the years with him in Ann Arbor, it’s you can never count him out just because he isn’t the tallest, fastest or most athletic player on the field. He’s been doubted ever since he was a lowly two-star recruit coming out of high school; Bell has had a chip on his shoulder ever since then, and he will continue to have that chip as he goes to the pros.