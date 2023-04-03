Michigan hoops reaches out to former five-star Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have not been quiet when it comes to recruiting the transfer portal this offseason. They’ve already acquired former Texas Tech and Alabama guard Nimari Burnett, and now they are going after another highly talented guard.

According to Mike Sautter of Hurrdat Sports, the Wolverines have recently reached out to former Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis, who entered the portal this past Friday.

USC and Michigan are the latest schools that have reached out the Gonzaga transfer Hunter Sallis since entering the transfer portal Friday.



The rest ⬇️ https://t.co/zcEsLflJgr — Mike Sautter (@MikeSautter_) April 3, 2023

Sallis, a former five-star prospect, had an offer from Michigan when he was coming out of high school in the 2021 class. He is known for being a lockdown defender, but he hasn’t fully reached his offensive potential just yet. He only averaged 4.5 points per game in 16.7 minutes in 2022-23, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 25.6% from three. He also averaged 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

With Kobe Bufkin, Hunter Dickinson, Jett Howard and Isaiah Barnes all gone, Howard and the Wolverines are hoping to replenish the program with players in the portal this offseason. Sallis certainly could be one worth taking a risk on, given the low amount of players at guard currently on the team and the high potential he had coming out of high school. Perhaps a change of scenery is needed for Sallis to flourish.

Wherever he ends up, Sallis will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

Stay locked in with Maize n Brew for ongoing coverage of Michigan hoops recruiting the transfer portal this offseason.