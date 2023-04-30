Flory Bidunga, a 2024 five-star center, is visiting Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines at the end of the month, according to Travis Graf with MADE Hoops.

Top-five 2024 Flory Bidunga will take an official visit to Michigan May 31-June 2, a source tells @madehoops. #3SSB pic.twitter.com/p8iT3I3IQQ — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) April 30, 2023

Michigan hosted the Indiana native back in September, and the news of Bidunga wanting to come on a second visit is encouraging. He is rated the third-best player in his class and the best center on the 247Sports composite, with more than a dozen other schools also interested.

Bidunga put on a show for college coaches this weekend at Adidas 3SSB Chapter 2 in Bryan, Texas, playing for Indiana Elite with Travis Perry, a 2024 four-star point guard Michigan offered last summer.

One of the best duos in @3SSBCircuit Indiana Elite’s 5⭐️ Flory Bidunga and Travis Perry are like that #3SSB@FBidunga I @Travis_Perry11 pic.twitter.com/BgBamSb7h7 — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 28, 2023

It makes a lot of sense why Bidunga is as highly rated as he is. He’s massive at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, is a tenacious rebounder who can finish around the rim and dunks ferociously.

What makes Bidunga a five-star is his smooth jumper from three, his ability to protect the rim thanks to his high basketball IQ, his length and his incredible leaping ability. He also looks extremely comfortable with the ball in his hands, facing up his defender before making a quick move to the rim.

Already a top five recruit in Class of '24, Flory Bidunga has established himself as a dominant force in High School Basketball! @FBidunga @3SSBCircuit pic.twitter.com/Zi3tiRbp7V — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 30, 2023

Bidunga is a truly dominant center that any college basketball team would love to build around. It’s always fun to go after the guys who start off their highlight tape by getting a tech for dunking over and landing on some poor high school kid who had no chance of stopping him.

Bidunga would be one of Michigan’s most talented players if he decided to come to Ann Arbor, and given Howard’s track record developing bigs like Hunter Dickinson and Tarris Reed Jr., Michigan would be a great place for him to improve before he eventually went to the NBA.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on Bidunga’s recruitment and all the other targets Howard and company are pursuing.