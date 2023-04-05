Recapping Michigan’s recruiting efforts at the Spring Game with On3’s Zach Libby

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

On this week’s Future Blue podcast, the boys are joined by Zach Libby, a Michigan Wolverines recruiting reporter for The Wolverine, a part of the On3 network.

Zach’s general takeaways from his time in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

How close is Michigan to sealing the deal with four-star wideout I’Marion Stewart?

The crowded target board for the offensive linemen, and where 2024 four-star Bennett Warren fits in.

Zach makes a prediction that Michigan will land 2024 in-state four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley — he discusses why he made his pick.

Five-star quarterback George MacIntyre visits Ann Arbor again...taking a look at the position in the 2025 class and how the Wolverines have flipped the script recruiting quarterbacks.

