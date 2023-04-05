 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Recapping Michigan’s recruiting efforts at the Spring Game with On3’s Zach Libby

The Wolverines hosted another big group of recruits for this year’s spring game.

By Von Lozon and Jonathon Simmons
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

On this week’s Future Blue podcast, the boys are joined by Zach Libby, a Michigan Wolverines recruiting reporter for The Wolverine, a part of the On3 network.

  • Zach’s general takeaways from his time in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
  • How close is Michigan to sealing the deal with four-star wideout I’Marion Stewart?
  • The crowded target board for the offensive linemen, and where 2024 four-star Bennett Warren fits in.
  • Zach makes a prediction that Michigan will land 2024 in-state four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley — he discusses why he made his pick.
  • Five-star quarterback George MacIntyre visits Ann Arbor again...taking a look at the position in the 2025 class and how the Wolverines have flipped the script recruiting quarterbacks.

