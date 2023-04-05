Juwan Howard offers 2024 five-star forward Asa Newell

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have officially thrown their recruiting hat into the ring for 2024 five-star forward Asa Newell, he reported on his Twitter Wednesday night.

Blessed to say I have earned an offer from the University of Michigan!#GoBlue 〽️#AG2G pic.twitter.com/G1WYoVc3g2 — Asa Newell (@NewellAsa) April 5, 2023

The 6-foot-9, 205-pounder plays at Montverde Academy down in Florida, one of the best prep basketball schools in the nation. He also holds offers from Indiana, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Texas and more.

Newell has already taken official visits to Georgia (Sept. 23) and Indiana (Oct. 21), according to his 247Sports profile. He’s also taken a couple trips to Florida.

Howard and the Wolverines have offered him a little late into the process, compared to their competitors. Hopefully they can get him on campus for a visit soon and make some progress in this recruitment.

Newell is ranked No. 12 overall on the 247Sports composite. He is also the No. 1 power forward and No. 3 player in the state of Florida.

Check out some of Newell’s highlights here.