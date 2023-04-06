Feeling Blue: Discussing Hunter Dickinson’s transfer, Jadyn Davis’ commitment

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

On this week’s Feeling Blue podcast, Luke and Scotty are joined by Maize n Brew Site Manager Von Lozon to discuss what was a wild week in Michigan Wolverines athletics.

Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal. What does it mean for Michigan hoops moving forward?

2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis is officially committed to Michigan. How this commitment can impact the class and the program in the months and years ahead.

