Michigan reaches out to former five-star prospect, Auburn C Yohan Traore

According to Recruits Zone on Twitter, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have reached out to one of the most talented big men in the transfer portal — former Auburn Tigers center Yohan Traore.

Auburn transfer Yohan Traore tells me that he has heard from the following schools since entering the portal:



Alabama

Memphis

UCLA

Michigan

Oklahoma

St. John’s

DePaul

TCU

NC State

Cincinnati

Arizona State

LSU

UCF

St. Louis

UC Santa Barbara



Former 5 prospect.

As you can see by that long list, the Wolverines will have their work cut out for them in this recruitment.

A former five-star recruit coming out of high school, Traore was a big time target for the Michigan coaching staff. He also held offers from LSU, Arkansas, Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Houston, Tennessee, UCLA, Texas and much more.

Traore (6-foot-10, 225 pounds) did not contribute much for the Tigers this season. In 25 games, he averaged 2.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 9.8 minutes of action. He shot 40% from the field, 19.2% from three and 34.8% from the free throw line.

He didn’t have a great freshman campaign at Auburn, but perhaps a change of scenery is what Traore needs to be successful. If he were to commit to Michigan, he would surely receive more playing time than he did as a first-year college player. There are minutes to be had at the 5 with Hunter Dickinson transferring out of the program, so we’ll have to see if he gives Michigan another chance this time around.

You can check out some of Traore’s freshman season highlights in the video below.