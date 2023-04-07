Former Missouri, Seton Hall PF Tray Jackson commits to Michigan out of the portal

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have picked up their second commitment out of the transfer portal this offseason in former Missouri and Seton Hall power forward Tray Jackson.

The 6-foot-10, 215-pounder is originally from Ypsilanti, but played prep ball at Sunrise Christian in Detroit. He never received an offer from Michigan coming out of high school as a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

Beginning his college career at Missouri, Jackson played in 26 games his true freshman season and averaged 2.9 points (43.3% from the field and 23.1% from three) and 1.8 rebounds per game. He entered the portal after that season and wound up at Seton Hall.

Jackson only played in three games his sophomore year, as he, “was scheduled to redshirt the season, but was declared eligible by the NCAA late in mid-December,” according to Seton Hall’s website. He played in 32 games his junior year and averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game. He also improved his shooting his junior year, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

This past season for the Pirates, Jackson stayed steady on the stat sheet. He played in 29 games and averaged 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game. He shot 46.8% from the field and 37.5% from his threes.

For Jackson, this is a homecoming of sorts. After never being offered by the Wolverines when he was a high school prospect, it has to feel pretty good for him to be able to return to his home state and play his final season of college hoops.

Jackson would be a good fit at the 4 for the Wolverines, playing alongside Tarris Reed. Jr. and Papa Kante in the front court. He could probably play the 5 in small ball lineups, but he will most likely see a bulk of his minutes at the 4.

Stay tuned for more recruiting news out of the transfer portal for the Michigan Wolverines right here on Maize n Brew.