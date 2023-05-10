Hunter Dickinson is no longer a Michigan Wolverine, and we know that NIL certainly played a role in his decision to leave. In the most recent episode of the Roundball Barstool Sports podcast, Dickinson gave a little more insight into how much NIL money he received while at Michigan last season.

“At Michigan, I got less than six figures,” Dickinson said. “I got less than six figures for the year.”

Dickinson also mentioned that he’s thankful the recruitment process is over after just over a month. It’s no secret that Dickinson’s transfer portal recruitment lasted longer than most and that’s partially due to NIL and how many schools were interested in Dickinson. One of the co-hosts, former Iowa standout Jordan Bohannon, compared the process to getting a new job.

While Dickinson acknowledged that it was hard to leave Michigan, he said that he had to look out for his best interests.

“I’m not saying anything bad about the basketball program and stuff,” Dickinson said. “I still love the school and everything, love the program. That’s why it was so hard to leave, I really didn’t want to leave, but I just felt like it was the best decision for me. I did have a legacy there. I basically gave that up, like Jordan said, to try to be selfish and do what’s best for me and my career and not do what’s best for anyone else’s career.”

Dickinson reiterated that the process went a little longer, partially because of his visits needing to be on weekends with his class schedule. He claims he never did anything to make his courtship last longer.

“I don’t understand how the narrative of me dragging this out came about,” Dickinson said. “I literally got in the portal — March 31st. And I committed on May 4th, that’s like a month and three days. I don’t understand how a month and three days is dragging this out. I know people are accustomed to people getting in the portal and committing the next day.”

After this, they briefly discussed last week’s episode, where it was reported Dickinson would make his decision on the said pod. Instead, he gave an update on his recruitment and said a decision was coming soon, which just so happened to drag out the process.

“Everyone was mad at me,” Dickinson said. “Everybody was like ‘Oh, Hunter’s trying to make this a game, he’s all about himself, he’s being so selfish’. Like, you guys are mad at me for your inside sources being wrong about when he’s committing, what he’s doing. Don’t be mad at me because the people you listen to have no idea what’s going on with this recruitment.”

Dickinson said that he never told a coach he was going to recruit on the podcast a week ago, which was initially reported by multiple national college basketball writers.

“Everyone thought I was going to commit on that Tuesday (when the podcast came out),” Dickinson said. “That’s just your reporters, making up some B.S. that they heard. So you’re getting mad at me for your people being wrong.”

A few other nuggets from the episode: