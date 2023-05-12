Michigan football had a dominant 2022 season, and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was a big reason why. He’s seen as a rising star in the college football coaching world, and he was recently ranked second by PFF among 2023 defensive coordinators.

“Even after losing stars like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo and Daxton Hill, the Wolverines’ 93.7 team defense grade this past season trailed only Iowa,” PFF’s Max Chadwick said in the rankings. “They were also fourth in the Power Five in terms of EPA allowed per play. Michigan allowed a scoring drive on only 22% of opposing drives, the fourth-lowest rate in the FBS in 2022.”

In his first season as Michigan’s defensive coordinator, Minter was a finalist for the Broyles Award, honoring football’s top assistant coach. Minter’s guidance on defense was a big reason why Michigan won the Big Ten and made it back to the College Football Playoff.

Last season, the Michigan defense ranked 13th in total yards allowed (4,090), seventh in yards per play (4.65), sixth in opponent touchdowns (25) and sixth in yards per game (292.1).

Iowa’s Phil Parker tops PFF’s list, with Ohio State’s Jim Knowles, the pairing of Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp at Georgia and Penn State’s Manny Diaz round out PFF’s top 5.

Extra Brew: Tom Brady to be honored at halftime in Patriots opener

Tom Brady, a former Michigan quarterback and a man who many believe to be the greatest football player of all time, will be honored at halftime of the New England Patriots home opener.

Pats chairman and CEO Robert Kraft made the announcement Thursday on Good Morning Football.

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”



Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

“I’m happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years.”

This should be a pretty cool ceremony when it happens in September, that I’m sure a few Michigan fans will be happy to see.