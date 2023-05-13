Cutter Boley, one of the most talented quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting class, put Michigan on his top 10 list Friday afternoon.

The Lexington, Kentucky, native is a four-star on the 247 composite, and is ranked as the sixth-best quarterback and No. 72nd overall recruiting in the 2025 class. He’s collected offers from a few dozen schools, and considering that his high school is only an eight-minute drive from the University of Kentucky, the Wildcats are thought to be in the lead right now.

Boley has good size at 6’5”, and he threw for 36 touchdowns with the Eagles last season. As you can see from his Hudl film, he throws a nice and accurate ball.

Michigan has already landed two commits from the 2025 class — linebacker Mantrez Walker and cornerback Chris Ewald. Boley would be an excellent addition to that class. We’ll see if Michigan’s recruiting staff stays in touch with Boley and gets him to a game at the Big House this season.