2024 in-state four-star PG Durral Brooks commits to Michigan

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines just received some good news on Mother’s Day, as 2024 in-state four-star point guard Durral Brooks has committed to the program.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder — who also goes by “Phat Phat” — hails from Grand Rapids and plays at Catholic Central High School. He earned his offer from the Maize and Blue in May 2022 and took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor back in October.

As a Grand Rapids kid, it’s no surprise that Brooks grew up playing hoops with former Wolverine and projected first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Kobe Bufkin.

“I grew up playing with Kobe,” Brooks told The Michigan Insider. “We haven’t talked in a little bit, but that’s still my brother (...) Obviously, he’s going to want me to go there because that’s where he went. But he’s making sure that I know that I want to go somewhere, that that’s for me and where I’m wanted. He just keeps reminding me of that. I like looking up to him as a big brother.”

Other than Michigan, Brooks also has offers from Michigan State, Butler, Dayton, Oakland and more.

Brooks is the second commitment for the Wolverines in the 2024 class, joining four-star guard Christian Anderson Jr.

Brooks is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan, No. 13 at the point guard position and No. 101 overall on the 247Sports composite. You can check out a plethora of his highlights by clicking here.