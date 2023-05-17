Discussing Michigan’s two latest commits, edge rushing recruiting in 2024

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

After a brief staycation, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons are back with another edition of the Future Blue podcast!

On this week’s episode...

The Michigan Wolverines picked up commitments from a pair of prospects in the 2024 class — three-star legacy wide receiver Channing Goodwin and three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan. The boys dive deep into these recruitments and discuss how impactful these players can be at the collegiate level.

2024 four-star edge rusher Elias Rudolph included the Wolverines on his top-five list, which he released on Sunday. Where does Michigan fall on that top list, and how aggressively are Mike Elston and company recruiting him compared to some of the other targets on the board?

