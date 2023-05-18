Reacting to Caleb Love decommitting from Michigan

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

Many Michigan Wolverines basketball fans rejoiced when former five-star and North Carolina NCAA Tournament hero Caleb Love announced he would be transferring to Michigan to play for Juwan Howard. But it was a bit premature as the details were not finalized and Love decomitted from Michigan on Wednesday, while rumors swirled there was trouble with getting him through admissions.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White react to the news on today’s Feeling Blue podcast.

