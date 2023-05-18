Yesterday was a frustrating day for many Michigan fans, as high-scoring guard Caleb Love announced his de-commitment after a reported admissions issue.

It was a huge blow for the Michigan Wolverines, who needed scoring after losing four of their top six scorers from the 2022-23 season. With Love’s de-commitment and all the movement in the program this off-season, Michigan still has three open scholarship spots on the roster.

While the transfer portal is closed and no other college basketball players can enter it at the moment, players currently in the portal can still be recruited to Michigan.

Here are three players who should be priorities for Michigan to fill out the roster for this fall.

RayJ Dennis, Toledo Guard

2022-23 stats: 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists per game, 48.5 percent from field, 36.5 percent from three, 77.6 percent from free throw line

Michigan reportedly hosted Dennis last week, who’s considered one of the top guards left in the portal. Dennis, who spent two seasons at Boise State before two seasons in Toledo, did score 13 points at the Crisler Center in the Wolverines’ NIT victory over the Rockets.

With Love out of the picture, Michigan could certainly use a guard like Dennis, who can get to the rim, can create his own shot, and can get buckets in the mid-range and from three. Michigan needs all the scoring they can get, and that is certainly Dennis’ biggest strength.

Olivier Nkamhoua, Tennessee Forward

2022-23 stats: 10.8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists per game, 51.3 percent from field, 33.3 percent from three, 69.9 percent from free throw line

Nkamhoua was participating in the G League Elite Camp earlier this month, but he did not get an invite to the NBA Draft combine, increasing the likelihood that he returns to college.

The talented forward has already been recruited by Michigan over the last few weeks, and it makes sense why. He’s an efficient scorer at the rim and he’s got a nice turn-around in the post. He’s also a good passer, a solid defender, and can score from 15 feet out.

Tarris Reed Jr. is the only center on Michigan’s roster at the moment, so in terms of need, Nkamhoua is a very high priority for the Wolverines.

Arthur Kaluma, Creighton Forward

2022-23 stats: 11.8 points, 6 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game, 42.3 percent from field, 31.1 percent from three, 73.6 percent from free throw line

Kaluma is currently going through the NBA draft process while maintaining his eligibility, telling Fox Sports he will be transferring if he returns to college.

Michigan is in dire need of wings, and Kaluma — who has to be the youngest person in the world named Arthur — would be a great pick-up for the Wolverines. He uses his size and craftiness to get to the rim and score. He’s not super efficient from three, but he can score there when need be. Plus, he’s a big reason Creighton made it to the Elite Eight last season.

Who else do you want to see Michigan pursue in the transfer portal? Let us know in the comments.