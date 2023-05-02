Maize n Brew looking to add writers to The Team, The Team, The Team

Have you been looking to get into the sports media world and cover Michigan Wolverines athletics? Are you a passionate fan of the Maize and Blue? Are you a writer in search of a place to have your content published?

If you answered yes to the above questions, then come join the strongest team assembled to write about the University of Michigan!

Maize n Brew is looking to immediately hire at least two people to help us cover Michigan athletics (football, basketball, etc.).

Applicants are required to pitch story ideas on a weekly basis. They are also required to write at least three stories per week pertaining to Michigan football, football recruiting, basketball, basketball recruiting, breaking news and other general assignment stories.

Opportunities may also be available to cover weekly in-person media availabilities at Schembechler Hall, as well as games at the Big House with Maize n Brew Senior Football Writer Trevor Woods. If this opportunity arises, this person would be extremely flexible and available most days of the week.

Finally, podcast/video opportunities may also be available.

The strongest candidates will possess the following:

A background in writing/journalism

A strong work ethic

Flexible availability, including writing on weekends/holidays, and available at a whim for breaking news

Someone who lives in and/or around the Ann Arbor area

A passion for Michigan athletics

Oh, and did I mention you would get PAID?! That’s right! You will make money while writing about the University of Michigan. Pretty sweet deal, if you ask me, considering I started as an unpaid writer here back in Dec. 2016.

Please email your resume, and at least three writing samples and references to Site Manager Von Lozon: lozon1vt@gmail.com. Serious inquiries only.

We hope to hear from you soon!