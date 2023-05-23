A talented Tennessee transfer is visiting Michigan next week. As first reported by Trilly Donovan and confirmed by 247Sports, Olivier Nkamhoua will be visiting Michigan next Friday, June 2.

Nkamhoua has been a top target for the Wolverines for about a month now, and with three open scholarships, it’s wise of Michigan to get him to come to Ann Arbor.

Earlier this month, Nkamhoua was participating in the G League Elite Camp, but did not get an invite to the NBA Draft combine, basically guaranteeing he’d be returning to college or going overseas.

Last season with the Volunteers, Nkamhoua averaged 10.8 points, five rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from field, 33.3 percent from three and 69.9 percent from free throw line.

At 6-foot-8, he’s efficient around the rim, can score with a quick turn-around jumper in the post and does a great job passing out of the post and finding the open man when double teamed.

He’s a solid interior defender who times opponents’ jumpers well to collect blocks. He also can finish in the mid-range and thrives above the rim, finishing alley oops and dunking down offensive rebounds he flys in for.

Adding Nkamhoua would help the Wolverines a ton. They don’t have anyone on the roster who averaged more than eight points a game last year, and looking at the depth chart, they could use another post player for when Tarris Reed Jr. isn’t on the floor.

I could see Nkamhoua playing some minutes at the 4 as well, as he could play well off Reed’s strengths. Also, the two of them could have games where they combine to grab 8-12 offensive rebounds, which would help Michigan immensely.

The Wolverines have already lost a this offseason, and losing out on Caleb Love last week — pretty late in the transfer portal window — is brutal. But adding Nkamhoua would provide Michigan a reliable forward that would definitely be a key piece in Juwan Howard’s rotation.