Discussing the recent Crystal Ball for Michigan to land another RB in 2024 class

With four-star running back Jordan Marshall already onboard, the Wolverines are swinging for the fences to add four-star Taylor Tatum to join him in the future Michigan backfield.

But on Monday, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong submitted a Crystal Ball prediction for the Michigan Wolverines to add another running back in the 2024 class not named Tatum — three-star Micah Kaapana.

Who is Kaapana? What kind of running back is he? Would he pair well with Marshall should he commit to the Wolverines? And if he does, will Michigan eliminate itself from Tatum’s recruitment? Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss that and more on today’s Future Blue.

