Daily Brews: Michigan Swimming and Diving coach Mike Bottom retiring after 15 seasons

Michigan men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Mike Bottom will be retiring in August, announced by the university earlier this week.

A Legend Retires.



Mike Bottom to Retire as Michigan Swimming and Diving Head Coachhttps://t.co/u2K1nqe1R7#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Keh7z2QGbz — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) May 24, 2023

Bottom, who led the men’s team for the past 15 seasons and the combined programs for 11 seasons, will retire officially on Aug. 4.

To say Bottom had a successful tenure at Michigan would be an understatement. He ends his U-M tenure having coached nine national champions, 140 Big Ten individual and relay champions, and more than 50 CSCAA All-Americans.

A nine-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, Bottom tallied a 111-13-1 (67-9 Big Ten) duals record with the men’s program and a 74-19 (49-9 Big Ten) duals record with the women. He led the Michigan men to one national championship (2013) and nine Big Ten championships while leading the women to three titles. He also coached nine individual national champions in his tenure.

Bottom represented Team USA for six seasons in the Olympics, every four years from 1996 to 2016, serving as an assistant coach in the most recent Olympics in Rio. He also served as the head men’s swimming coach at the World University Games (2013, 2015), and as a coach for Team USA in the FINA World Championships as an assistant in 2009 and 2013, and as the head coach in 2017.

“Following my 15th year leading Michigan teams and over 30 years of collegiate coaching, my excitement moves to cheering on future success,” Bottom said in a statement announcing his retirement. “In the coming weeks, I will enjoy being part of our summer national and international pursuits. I am excited to pass the helm to a fresh new leader who will win championships and mentor champions. I am so grateful for the leadership of Warde Manuel and Rob Rademacher over these past years and the growth partnerships that I’ve enjoyed with so many coaches and staff members. Go Blue!”

Bottom will lead both programs over the next few months while a national search for his replacement progresses. We at Maize n Brew wish him a fruitful retirement and congratulate him on an incredible career at Michigan.