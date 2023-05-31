Discussing the recruits scheduled to officially visit Michigan: June 2 weekend

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for their first weekend of official visitors during an always-busy month of June for college football programs.

The list isn’t large by any means, but the prospects are top targets at their respective positions. Von Lozon and Zach Breininger discuss the players anticipated to make it to Ann Arbor this weekend — including four-star edges Brian Robinson and Jacob Smith — on today’s Future Blue podcast.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF