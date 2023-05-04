Jake Moody calls Robbie Gould a ‘good mentor’

The San Francisco 49ers selected former Michigan kicker Jake Moody in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Moody will be replacing Robbie Gould as the 49ers kicker. That’ll be a tall task for Moody, as Gould is the eighth most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Ironically enough Moody has the same agent as Gould. he’s represented by Brian Mackler, the same agent as Gould. Per ESPN, Gould drove to Indianapolis during the NFL Combine and had dinner with Moody and their shared agent. The two have been in touch ever since and now Moody considers Gould a mentor.

“I’m not sure if he felt the need to kind of pass the torch down to a newer guy in the league, but he’s been a really good mentor these past few months,” Moody said. “He’s been helping me out with a ton of stuff, whether it was combine stuff, preparing for the draft or all the workouts, he’s been there the whole way and I’m very happy that he has.”

Moody mentioned that Gould was one of the first to text him after he was selected by the 49ers. While Moody is on the right trajectory without the help of a kicking legend like Gould, having someone of Gould’s caliber in your corner doesn’t hurt.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan admitted that it’s going to be tough replacing Gould in San Francisco, but he’s confident they have the right guy in Moody to do so.

“It’s not fun to go and replace that,” Shanahan said. “I still can’t believe we didn’t take a running back, but it was a necessary need, and if you’re going to do it, you better do it with the right one. We felt like we got the best kicker in the draft.”

The best kicker in the draft just so happens to be arguably the best kicker in Michigan history.