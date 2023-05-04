2024 five-star guard Johnuel “Boogie” Fland will be officially visiting Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines his weekend, according to multiple reports.

Fland has been on Michigan’s radar for a while now; he picked up offer from Michigan in June of last year. On the 247Sports composite, he’s the sixth-best 2024 recruit, the second-best combo guard and the second-best recruit from New York.

It’s easy to see why Fland is a five-star prospect, as he has NBA potential written all over him. He’s exceptional in transition, has a high basketball IQ and does an incredible job finding teammates on drives. He also has a silky smooth jumper and can finish through contact with ease.

Fland recently showed out at an EYBL showcase with the PSA Cardinals, nailing threes from the top of the key, grabbing a few steals and finishing on the fast break. The kid is extremely talented, and I’m sure many college basketball programs are hoping he commits to them.

Michigan only has one commit in the 2024 class so far in point guard Christian Anderson Jr., who is playing with the Atlanta Celtics travel team this summer and will be playing at the legendary Oak Hill academy in Virginia in the fall.

The idea of Anderson Jr. and Fland being in Michigan back court together should make Michigan fans excited. Hopefully Michigan can land Fland and establish its back court of the future.