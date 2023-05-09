 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Brews: Two Wolverines make Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

The award is for college football’s defensive impact player of the year

By Scotty_White
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list for college football’s defensive impact player of the year has been released, and two Michigan Wolverines made the list.

Junior Colson and Will Johnson are the Wolverines represented on the list, highlighting the hype surrounding them heading into the 2023 season.

Both players have been contributing at a high level since their freshman season. Colson has appeared in every game during his two seasons at Michigan and started in all 14 games last year. He racked up 101 total tackles (42 solo and 59 assisted), 6 tackles for loss and 2 sacks during the 2022 season.

Johnson had a special season last year and was regarded as one of the best freshmen in the country. He appeared in all 14 games and had 3 interceptions, including 2 huge ones in the Big Ten Championship.

It is no surprise that these two are in contention for this award, and both are poised to have spectacular seasons in 2023.

