Zyon Pullin includes Michigan in top-five after withdrawing from NBA Draft

After withdrawing from the NBA Draft, UC Riverside guard Zyon Pullin remains in the transfer portal and has included Michigan in his top-five.

Pullin has cut his list to five schools:

• Florida

• LSU

• Xavier

• Gonzaga

• Michigan pic.twitter.com/8Bx94h6MKF — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 31, 2023

Pullin was the leading scorer for the Highlanders last season, averaging 18.3 points on 14.3 shots per game, to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also shot 48.6 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from three and 77.1 percent from the free throw line.

The Pleasant Hill, California native was one of the best guards in the Big West, as he was named to All-Big West second team and the All-Academic team. He helped lead the Highlanders to a third-place finish in the Big West, and with 400 career assists, he entered UC Riverside’s all-time top 10 list this past season.

Pullin has solid size at the guard spot at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds. He can finish through traffic at the rim, he’s got a nice-looking floater he can hit near the elbow, and he’s got excellent form on a jump shot that goes in consistently from mid-range and from three.

He also has excellent court vision and didn’t panic when opposing teams would try to trap him off ball screens. A lot of his points come off ball screens, and I like the idea of him running a pick-and-roll with Tarris Reed Jr., or finding Tray Jackson on a pick-and-pop.

Pullin fits the scoring guard profile Michigan lost when Caleb Love decommitted. He wasn’t always playing against great competition in the Big West, but at this point in the offseason, Michigan can’t really afford to get picky when it comes to recruiting portal players.

It’s June 1 — incredibly late in the transfer cycle — and the Wolverines still have three scholarships on the roster. After losing four of their top seven scorers from last season, finding players who can contribute on the offensive end should be a priority for the Wolverines, and Pullin can certainly help.

While no one can enter the portal at this time, Michigan can still recruit players in the portal. There are a few other solid players who withdrew from the draft that Michigan should be going after, like Arthur Kaluma and Olivier Nkamhoua, the latter of which is visiting Michigan this week.

Michigan needs to get in contact with those players and get some more talented guys to fill out this roster. We’ll keep you updated on visits and portal happenings for what’s already been a very busy offseason for the Wolverines.