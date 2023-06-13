Three players still in the portal Michigan basketball should be pursuing

We’re a few weeks into June, and Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are running out of time to land players out of the transfer portal.

The Wolverines still have two scholarships available after landing Olivier Nkamhoua from Tennessee. Looking at their projected starting lineup for next season, they could use another scoring guard and more three-point shooting in any capacity.

Most of the players who entered the portal have already committed, but there are a few guys still available that could help Michigan next season. Here are three players the Wolverines should be pursuing.

Antonio Reeves, Guard, Kentucky

2022-23 stats: 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists per game, 41.6 percent from field, 39.8 percent from three, 78.3 percent from free throw line

Reeves has technically not entered the portal yet, but as Jeff Goodman reported, he’s taking classes at his original school (Illinois State) in hopes of graduating before entering the transfer portal.

It seems unlikely Reeves, who participated in G League Elite camp but was not invited to the NBA Draft Combine, will return to Kentucky, according to our friends at A Sea Of Blue.

If and when he enters the portal, he should be a priority for the Wolverines. He’s a knock-down three-point shooter, a solid cutter, and finishes from mid-range at a decent rate.

Reeves would fit with Michigan’s group seamlessly, as he could start at the 2 immediately and could play the 3 in smaller lineups. His ability to move well without the ball and score from deep would keep him on the floor late in games.

Paul Mulcahy, Guard, Rutgers

2022-23 stats: 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists per game, 41.6 percent from field, 37.0 percent from three, 72.3 percent from free throw line

Michigan reached out to Mulcahy last week when he entered the portal, and the Wolverines should be working to get him on campus for a visit.

Mulcahy is not a dominant scorer, but he’s an experienced guard who pretty much does everything else well. He’s an excellent passer who can knock down a three when he needs to, and he’s an absolute menace on defense. Rutgers had one of the best defenses in the Big Ten last year, and his quick hands in the back court was one of the reasons why the Scarlet Knights were able to hinder opposing offenses.

You never can have too many experienced guards, as Mulcahy could be a leader for this team.

Trey Woodbury, Guard, Utah Valley

2022-23 stats: 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists per game, 45.3 percent from field, 39.6 percent from three, 72.8 percent from free throw line.

The Wolverines lost four of their top seven scorers from last year, so with their remaining scholarships, they should be prioritizing guys who can score at ease.

Woodbury could be that guy. Averaging just under 14 points per game, he was ranked as one of the top portal players left by The Athletic because of his talents as the primary initiator at Utah Valley.

He was named first-team All-Wac and has won multiple All-Wac Tournament awards because of his ability to create offense. He’s proficient near the rim (57 percent), can finish through contact and does an excellent job navigating screens. Like Reeves, Woodbury can knock down deep threes.

The 6-foot-4 guard has been linked to Cal, with his former coach Mark Madsen taking the job there. That being said, Michigan should at least reach out to him because of his ability as a scorer.