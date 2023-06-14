Discussing Michigan’s two newest commits, visitors for Victors Weekend

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines must be feeling pretty good coming out of their second of four official visit weekends in the month of June. This past week’s efforts have garnered two commitments — so far — with more possibly on the way.

On today’s Future Blue podcast, Von Lozon and Tyler Sealey recap the two newest commits — four-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle and defensive athlete Jaden Smith — while also looking ahead to a few of the expected visitors for this weekend’s recruiting extravaganza known as “Victors Weekend.”

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF