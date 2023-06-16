Keeping track of the 2025 prospects Michigan basketball has reached out to

We’re well into the offseason for the Michigan men’s basketball program, but the recruiting world never stops turning.

June 15 was the first day programs were allowed to contact 2025 recruits directly. Below is a running list of players Michigan has reached out to, with the reports citing the information embedded within the players name.

Jalen Haralson, Point Guard

Michigan offered Haralson last July, and reportedly has made contact with him again, according to Joe Tipton with On3.

On the 247Sports composite, Haralson is rated as the ninth-best player in his class, the top combo guard and the top prospect from Indiana.

Darius Acuff, Point Guard

Michigan is one of five Big Ten schools to reach out to the point guard, according to On3.

Acuff plays at Cass Tech in Detroit and has yet to earn a ranking on the 247Sports composite, but he’s bound to be pretty highly ranked considering how many schools are interested. Since he’s a local kid, Michigan needs to prioritize getting him in for a visit.

Meleek Thomas, Point Guard

On3’s Tipton reported that Michigan is one of many schools to reach out to Thomas.

Thomas is rated as the sixth-best recruit in the class and the best 2025 point guard on the composite, so he’ll be pretty highly coveted over the next few seasons.

Mikel Brown Jr., Point Guard

Michigan is the only Big Ten school that reached out to Brown, according to Matt McKay Jr., a former NBA Scout now at Pro Insight.

Brown is one of the best ball handlers in his class, rated as the 13th-best 2025 recruit and the second-best point guard on the composite.

Jeremiah Fears, Point Guard

Fears, whose brother will be a freshman this season at Michigan State, has heard from the Wolverines, according to Max Feldman with MADE Hoops.

Michigan offered Fears a year ago, and the Wolverines should be trying to get him on campus for a visit soon.

Isiah Harwell, Shooting Guard

Harwell has heard from Michigan, among more than a dozen other schools, according to On3. He is ranked as seventh-best recruit in the class and the second-best shooting guard on the composite. The Wolverines will want to make sure they get the Utah native to come visit Ann Arbor soon.

Kiyan Anthony, Shooting Guard

After an initial flurry of interaction with schools, Michigan made direct contact with Anthony, according to On3. The son of Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan is rated as the 62nd-best recruit in his class on the composite.

Trey McKenney, Shooting Guard

Michigan is one of many schools that has reached out to McKenney, according to 247 HS Hoops. One of the better guards in the class, he is ranked the sixth-best shooting guard on the composite, along with being rated just inside the top-30 among all 2025 prospects.

Juan Guerro Hernandez, Combo Guard

Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin are among the schools that have reached out to Hernandez, according to HS Top Recruits. He’s not yet ranked on the composite.

Joson Sanon, Small Forward

The Wolverines made contact with five-star small forward Joson Sanon, according to 247 HS Hoops. Sanon is rated as the 30th-best recruit and fifth-best small forward on the composite, so hopefully Michigan gets him in for a visit soon.

Damon Friery, Power Forward

Michigan has extended an offer to Friery, according to T.J. Peatross with NEO Spotlight, an Ohio Scouting Service. The Cleveland native is not yet ranked by 247, but he’s got good size at 6-foot-9.

Koa Peat, Power Forward

Direct contact was made to Peat by the Wolverines, who received an offer from Michigan in September, according to On3. A member of USA basketball’s 2022 U17 national team at just 15 years old, Peat is rated the third-best player and power forward in the class on the composite.

Moustapha Thiam, Center

Michigan and Ohio State have both reached out to Thiam, his coach told Stockrisers.com. Thiam isn’t rated on the composite, but the Daytona Beach native is already 7-foot.

Malachi Moreno, Center

Michigan is one of about a dozen schools that has made contact with Moreno, according to NextUpRecruits. The 7-footer has already received an offer from Michigan. He’s rated as the 53rd-best prospect, the 10th-best center and the second-best recruit from Kentucky in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.