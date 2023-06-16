Michigan extends offer to 2025 4-star SG Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony

College programs have only been allowed to reach out to 2025 prospects for a few days, but the Michigan Wolverines haven’t wasted any time extending an offer to a talented small forward.

Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, has received an offer from Michigan, he announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Michigan!! #GoWolverines #AGTG pic.twitter.com/H7wYTOoy0O — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) June 16, 2023

Anthony is rated as the 62nd-best recruit in his class on the 247 composite, ranking as the 14th-best shooting guard and the 2nd-best recruit from the state of New York. Anthony has already amassed about a dozen offers, including ones from Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Syracuse and Memphis.

If he came to Michigan, Anthony wouldn’t be the first Wolverine whose Dad whose played in the NBA. Michigan’s roster in 2010 included three sons of NBA players: Tim Hardaway Jr (son of Tim Hardaway Sr.), Jon Horford (son of Tito and brother of Al Horford) and Jordan Dumars (son of Joe Dumars). Other Wolverines with NBA lineage include Glenn Robinson III (son of Glenn Robinson) and Jett and Jace Howard, who are playing for their Dad Juwan.

Anthony’s stock is bound to rise as he gets older and taller. You can clearly see the influence of his Dad in his game; he’s got a quick stroke and he’s not afraid to shoot over defenders anywhere on the court. He’s also got solid court vision, a decent handle, and he runs the break well. He’s got a great feel for the game, as he already does a good job finding the open man and timing alley-oop passes.

Anthony is incredibly talented, and Michigan should make it a priority to get him on campus. It would certainly be cool to see Carmelo Anthony sitting courtside at the Crisler Center.

Anthony is one of many 2025 recruits Michigan has reached out to in the past few days. For a running guide of who they’ve been in contact with, click here.