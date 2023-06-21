Breaking down Michigan’s THREE newest commits, official visits ahead this weekend, development with Bryce West

This past weekend was “Victors Weekend” for the Michigan Wolverines, as they hosted many of their committed prospects and uncommitted top targets in the 2024 class on their official visits.

Von Lozon and Tyler Sealey break down a busy week for the Maize and Blue on this week’s Future Blue podcast.

Three new commitments: four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart, three-star running back Micah Ka’apana and three-star edge Devon Baxter all have announced their verbal pledges since our last podcast. We break down each player and their impact on the class.

Bryce West development: The four-star cornerback from Ohio may make it back to Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit before taking his official visit to Ohio State this weekend. How huge would it be for the Wolverines to make this happen, and is the tide turning here?

The final official visit weekend of the summer: We discuss a couple heavy hitters expected to be in Ann Arbor this weekend, including four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair and four-star edge Darien Mayo.

