Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been busy on the recruiting trail, with one of their latest offers going to 2024 four-star shooting guard Billy Richmond.

Extremely humbled and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan pic.twitter.com/xt9EuQ18IL — Billy (@BillyRichmondI) June 20, 2023

Richmond is highly ranked on the 247Sports composite, as he’s ranked as the 42nd-best overall recruit, seventh-best shooting guard and third-best recruit from New Jersey. Michigan is the only Big Ten school that’s extended him an offer, but he also has other offers from Alabama, Creighton, Kansas, Kentucky and Villanova, among others.

The Camden, New Jersey native is a high-flying guard who can jump out of the gym, denying opponents at the rim and finishing dunks with authority. He’s incredibly quick in transition and has a solid first step to get by defenders. He’s also got crafty foot work around the rim, euro-stepping around defenders before finishing in the lane. His ability to drive to the rim with authority should remind Michigan fans of Kobe Bukfin.

Top-40 2024 prospect Billy Richmond was UNSTOPPABLE over the weekend at the Philly HS Live Event❗️



Richmond holds offers from Kentucky, Alabama, Kansas State, California, Louisville, Memphis, Miami, Mississippi State, Villanova, Seton Hall, and Saint Louis. pic.twitter.com/5id8c0CEM7 — Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) June 19, 2023

Richmond appears to be more of a slashing guard than a pure shooter. He has solid mechanics on his jumper, but you would hope his release gets a bit quicker over time. He’s an excellent passer in the intermediate area of the floor, finding cutters when he doesn’t have a clear to finish it himself.

Michigan already has two commits from the 2024 class in point guards Christian Anderson Jr. and Durral Brooks. As a player who excels going downhill, Richmond could thrive playing next to either one of those ball handlers, and has the length at 6-foot-5 to slide to the 3 spot in a pinch.

The Wolverines should try to get Richmond on campus for a visit, because he has all the tools to excel.