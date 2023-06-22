Feeling Blue: Discussing the new Big Ten scheduling format in football

Today, Feeling Blue welcomes it’s new co-host, Tyler Sealey! Tyler is also a part of the “Future Blue” podcast with Von Lozon on the Block M Podcast Network.

This week, the guys looked at the new conference format in Big Ten football starting in 2024, getting rid of divisions and playing a flex schedule every year. Good or bad for the Big Ten? Listen to find out their thoughts.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

