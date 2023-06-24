Michigan extends offer to 2024 four-star center Patrick Ngongba II

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have already landed two commits from the 2024 class in Durral Brooks and Christian Anderson Jr., but they are still looking for a big man. They’ve extended offers to a lot of talented bigs, the latest being Patrick Ngongba II.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan @umichbball pic.twitter.com/okpjJ8WWyT — Patrick Ngongba II (@NgongbaPatrick) June 22, 2023

The 4-star center is rated as the 42nd-best player in the class on the 247 composite, along with the sixth-best center and the best player from Virginia. It’s worth nothing that Ngongba plays high school ball at Paul VI Catholic, the same school that Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel went to. He’s been on official visits to Kansas State, Duke and UConn.

At a recent EYBL event, Ngongba showcased why he’s being heavily recruited by schools across the country.

He protects the rim well, and does a good job anticipating drives and timing his leaps to get the block. He’s not afraid to face up in the post and use his quickness to dive to the other side of the rim for a quick lay-up. He’s also a great finisher around the rim and has powerful two-handed dunks.

2024 4⭐️ center Patrick Ngongba will take an official visit to Duke June 10-11!



Per @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/JgYLY35sXf — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) June 6, 2023

Ngongba already has a lot of the traits you love to see in young big men -- a soft touch around the rim, patience with the ball in his hands, solid court vision and decent defense.

Michigan should get him in for a visit as soon as they can, and possibly reunite him with McDaniel, who would probably love to play with another talented big like Ngongba.