The bad news keeps coming for Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines, as they are reportedly out of the running for former Tennessee Volunteer power forward Olivier Nkamhoua. This was reported by On3 and Rivals, among other news outlets.

Source: Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua is down to West Virginia and Baylor. https://t.co/YKJjDDrdLX — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 5, 2023

Nkamhoua was on campus this past weekend visiting Ann Arbor. He took a trip to Baylor immediately after being at Michigan, and he also previously visited West Virginia.

He would have been a fine addition to Michigan’s 2023-24 roster. As a senior this past season, Nkamhoua averaged 25.4 minutes, 10.8 points (second on the team), 5.0 rebounds (first on the team), 2.0 assists and 0.6 blocks per game. He shot 51.3% from the field, 33.3% of his threes and 69.9% from the free throw line.

Needless to say, Nkamhoua would have been a big time addition. The Wolverines need more talent on the team, given the fact that Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard are off to the NBA, and Caleb Love decommitted due to an academics issue and transferred to Arizona instead.

This offseason has gone from great, to meh, to downright sad and unfortunate in a short amount of time. Hopefully Howard is able to get back to working the portal to bring in more players for next year’s squad.