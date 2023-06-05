Liam McNeeley, a five-star wing in the 2024, listed Michigan in his top six on Saturday evening along with Oklahoma, Kansas, Indiana, Alabama and Texas.

McNeeley is one of the best prospects in his class. Playing high school at Montverde Academy in Florida — the same program Caleb Houstan played at — McNeeley is listed as the seventh-best 2024 recruit on the 247Sports composite, ranking first among power forwards.

The Wolverines extended an offer to McNeeley late last year, and his profile as a prospect has risen since then. In an recent interview with On3’s Joe Tipton, McNeeley says he’s been in constant contact with Juwan Howard.

“Coach (Juwan) Howard, talks to me every week,” McNeeley said. “We talk on the phone, we text. He’s obviously a great basketball mind, playing in the NBA and playing in Michigan and now coaching at Michigan. He is coaching his son right now, Jett, and he’s doing really good, so it’s good to see. I’m excited to grow that relationship.”

McNeeley won a gold medal back two years ago as a member of USA Basketball’s U16 National Team, averaging 5.7 points, five rebounds and two assists in 14.1 minutes per game in six games.

The five-star label makes sense because of how polished McNeeley is. He absorbs contact well and has excellent court vision. He has a nice-looking jumper that goes in from the wing and on corner threes. He’s got excellent bounce while also being a solid mid-range scorer. Basically, he’s everything you’d want in a forward.

At 6-foot-7, he could play the three or four, depending on the matchup. I love the confidence he plays with, and has ability to score at the rim, on floaters, in the mid-range off the dribble and from three.

McNeeley is a highly-coveted prospect who’s already been on visits to Texas and Indiana. If he came to Michigan, he’d easily be their most highly-touted recruit in the 2024 class, joining guards Durral Brooks and Christian Anderson Jr.

Hopefully Michigan stays in contact with McNeeley and get him to Ann Arbor on an official visit sooner rather than later. If the Wolverines can land a commitment from him, their 2024 class is stacked with two reliable guards and a scoring forward who could grow into one of the best players within the program.