This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

The Michigan Wolverines didn’t see any fireworks go off for the first of four official visit weekends during the month of June, but perhaps that changes this weekend.

Von Lozon and Zach Breininger discuss several of the 2024 prospects anticipated to official visit Michigan this weekend, including five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott, four-star cornerback Bryce West and four-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF