Feeling Blue: A farewell, and reminiscing on top-five Michigan moments over last few years

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

It was a bittersweet show this week, as it was Scotty’s last episode on Feeling Blue and last appearance on Maize n Brew. He and Luke Ghiardi reminisce on their time together, and Scotty gives his top-five Michigan Wolverines sports moments that happened during his run on the show. They also discuss some big recent additions to the football and basketball teams in cornerback Josh Wallace and Olivier Nkamhoua, respectively.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF