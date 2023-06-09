Report: Michigan reaches out to Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy in the portal

An experienced Big Ten guard entered the transfer portal Friday morning, and Michigan has already reached out to him.

According to Adam Zagoria with the New York Times, Forbes, and NJ.com, Michigan is one of the four schools that has reached out to former Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy.

Some early schools to reach out on @RutgersMBB transfer Paul Mulcahy



Kentucky

Kansas State

Michigan

West Va



Averaged 8.3 ppg, 4.9 apg And 3.6 rpg And shot 37% from deep https://t.co/SL9hDOJUcX — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 9, 2023

Last season with the Scarlet Knights, Mulcahy averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field, 37.0 percent from three and 72.3 percent from the free throw line. He was the fifth-leading scorer for Rutgers last season, scoring 10 points or more 12 times.

At 6-foot-6, Mulcahy has great length as a guard, which he uses to his advantage near the rim. He’s also a decent three-point shooter who does a good job navigating screens and finding openings for jumpers at the free-throw line. When he can’t get his own shot, he’s good at finding the open man and is excellent at throwing lobs for rim-running bigs.

Rutgers had an identity in the Big Ten as a team that liked to slow down the pace of the game while playing solid defense that tired out opponents, and Mulcahy was a big part of that. He’s not a shut-down defender, but he moves his feet well and has quick hands to grab steals. On defense, he’s like that fly buzzing around your face at a barbecue; he’s not going to ruin your whole day, but he’s certainly going to annoy you and keep you guessing.

The Wolverines know Mulcahy well from facing him in the Big Ten the past four years. They’ve still got two scholarships to fill, and you wouldn’t think Mulcahy would have issues with admissions, since he already graduated last year.

If Michigan were to land him, he’d be the fourth grad transfer addition this offseason, joining Olivier Nkamhoua, Nimari Burnett and Tray Jackson.

Landing Mulcahy would be awesome for the Wolverines. He probably wouldn’t lead the team in scoring, but he could be a solid contributor on both ends. He played a lot of point guard at Rutgers, and I could see him starting alongside Dug McDaniel, with both guys able to navigate pick-and-rolls.

You can never have too many experienced guards in college basketball, and Michigan already has one returning in Jaelin Llewellyn. Mulcahy could be a leader on this team and be on the floor late in games for the Wolverines.